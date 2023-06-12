Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, Z, SAVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 119,942 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 36,545 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 148.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,900 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 24,317 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 129.2% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 12,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
