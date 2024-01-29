Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, IRBT, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 163,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 246.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 11,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 59,062 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 180.2% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 13,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 3,829 contracts, representing approximately 382,900 underlying shares or approximately 163.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2850 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2850 strike highlighted in orange:

