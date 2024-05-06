Notable Monday Option Activity: NET, WGO, STNG

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 4,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 401,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 5,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 512,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
