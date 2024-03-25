News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: MSTR, TSLA, DOCS

March 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 49,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 139,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 13,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.9% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,500 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
