Notable Monday Option Activity: MSTR, TSLA, DOCS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 49,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 139,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 13,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.9% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,500 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, TSLA options, or DOCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

