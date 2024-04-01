Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, BKNG, GOOGL

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3900 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 77 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 231,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 22,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BKNG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
