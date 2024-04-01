Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, BKNG, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 166,367 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $427.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 15,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $427.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3900 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 77 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 231,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 22,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BKNG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.