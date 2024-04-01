News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, BKNG, GOOGL

April 01, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 166,367 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $427.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 15,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $427.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3900 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 77 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 231,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 22,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BKNG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

