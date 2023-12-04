Notable Monday Option Activity: MDC, FIZZ, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC), where a total volume of 3,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 349,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.6% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) saw options trading volume of 1,119 contracts, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 390,463 contracts, representing approximately 39.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 27,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

