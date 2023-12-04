News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: MDC, FIZZ, MARA

December 04, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC), where a total volume of 3,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 349,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.6% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) saw options trading volume of 1,119 contracts, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 390,463 contracts, representing approximately 39.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 27,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDC options, FIZZ options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
