Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, COIN, PLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 22,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 162,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 7,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) saw options trading volume of 5,315 contracts, representing approximately 531,500 underlying shares or approximately 110.9% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, COIN options, or PLL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.