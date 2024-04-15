Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, PLAY, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 16,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 8,086 contracts, representing approximately 808,600 underlying shares or approximately 49% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,600 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 18,338 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

