Notable Monday Option Activity: MBI, BMBL, NAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI), where a total of 17,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.5% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,800 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 24,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 20,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 35,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MBI options, BMBL options, or NAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding ISCG
CTAS Stock Predictions
LYFT shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.