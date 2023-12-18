Notable Monday Option Activity: MBI, BMBL, NAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI), where a total of 17,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.5% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,800 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 24,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 20,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 35,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

