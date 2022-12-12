Notable Monday Option Activity: MAR, RBLX, DUK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 8,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 856,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 58,613 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 8,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,300 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) options are showing a volume of 13,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

