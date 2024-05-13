Notable Monday Option Activity: LCID, OKTA, RBLX

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 5,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 51,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LCID options, OKTA options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of FQAL
AEB Videos
Institutional Holders of BSJS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.