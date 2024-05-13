Notable Monday Option Activity: LCID, OKTA, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total volume of 109,489 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 24,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 5,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 51,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

