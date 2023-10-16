Notable Monday Option Activity: KLAC, TKO, FLNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total volume of 4,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,965 contracts, representing approximately 596,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91.14 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,800 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91.14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) saw options trading volume of 1,150 contracts, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KLAC options, TKO options, or FLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Stocks
FEI Historical Stock Prices
GNL shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.