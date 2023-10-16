Notable Monday Option Activity: KLAC, TKO, FLNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total volume of 4,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,965 contracts, representing approximately 596,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91.14 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,800 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91.14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) saw options trading volume of 1,150 contracts, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KLAC options, TKO options, or FLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

