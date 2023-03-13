Notable Monday Option Activity: KEY, HLT, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), where a total volume of 62,433 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of KEY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,400 underlying shares of KEY. Below is a chart showing KEY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) options are showing a volume of 7,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 706,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 9,495 contracts, representing approximately 949,500 underlying shares or approximately 44% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KEY options, HLT options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.