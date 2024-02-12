Notable Monday Option Activity: KALV, BYND, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV), where a total of 8,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 858,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.8% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 502,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 32,561 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 159.7% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 11,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KALV options, BYND options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.