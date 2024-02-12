Notable Monday Option Activity: KALV, BYND, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV), where a total of 8,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 858,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.8% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 502,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 32,561 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 159.7% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 11,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KALV options, BYND options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NCTY shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of Huntington Ingalls Industries
NEON Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.