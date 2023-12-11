Notable Monday Option Activity: JWN, ENTG, INSW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total volume of 60,692 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 29,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) options are showing a volume of 9,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 950,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,000 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) saw options trading volume of 3,606 contracts, representing approximately 360,600 underlying shares or approximately 73.9% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JWN options, ENTG options, or INSW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.