Notable Monday Option Activity: JACK, LLY, HES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total of 1,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 147,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 246,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 16,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 10,854 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JACK options, LLY options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

