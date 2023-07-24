Notable Monday Option Activity: JACK, LLY, HES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total of 1,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 147,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 246,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 16,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 10,854 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JACK options, LLY options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
TFPM Dividend History
AMER Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.