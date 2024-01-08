Notable Monday Option Activity: HOOD, SRPT, ARDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 110,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 18,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 7,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ardelyx Inc (Symbol: ARDX) saw options trading volume of 36,908 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of ARDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 9,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 974,600 underlying shares of ARDX. Below is a chart showing ARDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

