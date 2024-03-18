Notable Monday Option Activity: HCP, MODG, CRM

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG) saw options trading volume of 9,815 contracts, representing approximately 981,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MODG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,700 underlying shares of MODG. Below is a chart showing MODG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 31,842 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
