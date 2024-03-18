Notable Monday Option Activity: HCP, MODG, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP), where a total of 15,182 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 5,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,100 underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG) saw options trading volume of 9,815 contracts, representing approximately 981,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MODG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,700 underlying shares of MODG. Below is a chart showing MODG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 31,842 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

