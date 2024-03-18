News & Insights

Markets
HCP

Notable Monday Option Activity: HCP, MODG, CRM

March 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP), where a total of 15,182 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,100 underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG) saw options trading volume of 9,815 contracts, representing approximately 981,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MODG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,700 underlying shares of MODG. Below is a chart showing MODG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 31,842 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HCP options, MODG options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best High Yield Stocks
 MFNC Insider Buying
 FVAM YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCP
MODG
CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.