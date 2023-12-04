Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, AMZN, HAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 17,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 391,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 24,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 13,391 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, AMZN options, or HAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.