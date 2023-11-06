Notable Monday Option Activity: FDX, C, GEN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 10,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 100,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 24,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) options are showing a volume of 15,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of GEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GEN. Below is a chart showing GEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, C options, or GEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheapest Stocks Right Now
Institutional Holders of IESC
HNT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.