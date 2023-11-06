Notable Monday Option Activity: FDX, C, GEN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 10,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 100,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 24,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) options are showing a volume of 15,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of GEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GEN. Below is a chart showing GEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, C options, or GEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.