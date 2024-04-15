Notable Monday Option Activity: ENOV, JELD, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV), where a total volume of 3,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 313,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80% of ENOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of ENOV. Below is a chart showing ENOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) saw options trading volume of 4,886 contracts, representing approximately 488,600 underlying shares or approximately 77% of JELD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of JELD. Below is a chart showing JELD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 148,892 contracts, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 25,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

