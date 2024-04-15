Notable Monday Option Activity: ENOV, JELD, MPW

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) saw options trading volume of 4,886 contracts, representing approximately 488,600 underlying shares or approximately 77% of JELD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of JELD. Below is a chart showing JELD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 148,892 contracts, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 25,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
