News & Insights

Markets
ENOV

Notable Monday Option Activity: ENOV, JELD, MPW

April 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV), where a total volume of 3,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 313,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80% of ENOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of ENOV. Below is a chart showing ENOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) saw options trading volume of 4,886 contracts, representing approximately 488,600 underlying shares or approximately 77% of JELD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of JELD. Below is a chart showing JELD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 148,892 contracts, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 25,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENOV options, JELD options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DASH Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WSC
 SVFB market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENOV
JELD
MPW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.