Notable Monday Option Activity: ELF, AXON, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total volume of 10,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.2% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 92,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 8,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,000 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, AXON options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

