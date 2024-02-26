News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: ELF, AXON, AMC

February 26, 2024 — 03:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total volume of 10,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.2% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 92,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 8,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,000 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, AXON options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

