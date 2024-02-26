Notable Monday Option Activity: ELF, AXON, AMC

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 92,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 8,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,000 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
