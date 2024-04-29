Notable Monday Option Activity: DKS, DCPH, AAPL

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) saw options trading volume of 7,330 contracts, representing approximately 733,000 underlying shares or approximately 160.9% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 706,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 41,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKS options, DCPH options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NBTF Insider Buying
CPI shares outstanding history
ICLD Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.