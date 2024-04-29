Notable Monday Option Activity: DKS, DCPH, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 17,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 182% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 943,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 3,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) saw options trading volume of 7,330 contracts, representing approximately 733,000 underlying shares or approximately 160.9% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 706,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 41,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

