Notable Monday Option Activity: DKS, DCPH, AAPL

April 29, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 17,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 182% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 943,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) saw options trading volume of 7,330 contracts, representing approximately 733,000 underlying shares or approximately 160.9% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 706,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 41,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, DCPH options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
