Markets
DIS

Notable Monday Option Activity: DIS, MQ, ROKU

March 13, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 137,625 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 20,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ) saw options trading volume of 98,378 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 122.3% of MQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 93,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of MQ. Below is a chart showing MQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 121,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, MQ options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Waste Management Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding NVAX
 DHG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
MQ
ROKU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.