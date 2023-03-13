Notable Monday Option Activity: DIS, MQ, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 137,625 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 20,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ) saw options trading volume of 98,378 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 122.3% of MQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 93,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of MQ. Below is a chart showing MQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 121,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
