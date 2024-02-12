Notable Monday Option Activity: DDOG, IMMR, PCTY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 102,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 203.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR) options are showing a volume of 4,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 458,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.8% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paylocity Holding Corp (Symbol: PCTY) options are showing a volume of 10,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.2% of PCTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of PCTY. Below is a chart showing PCTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

