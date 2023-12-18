Notable Monday Option Activity: CVX, SNDR, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 51,833 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 5,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) saw options trading volume of 2,583 contracts, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of SNDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SNDR. Below is a chart showing SNDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 24,750 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 8,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
