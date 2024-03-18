Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, MDB, BOC

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 10,413 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Omaha Corp (Symbol: BOC) options are showing a volume of 826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of BOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of BOC. Below is a chart showing BOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
