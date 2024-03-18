Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, MDB, BOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 115,061 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 9,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 977,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 10,413 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Omaha Corp (Symbol: BOC) options are showing a volume of 826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of BOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of BOC. Below is a chart showing BOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, MDB options, or BOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.