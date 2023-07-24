Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, GE, NOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 118,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 6,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 23,011 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) options are showing a volume of 7,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, GE options, or NOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs With Notable Outflows
ALIT YTD Return
Funds Holding CTL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.