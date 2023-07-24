Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, GE, NOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 118,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 6,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 23,011 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) options are showing a volume of 7,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

