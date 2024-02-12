Notable Monday Option Activity: CNA, ZS, UVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA), where a total volume of 1,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 158,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.8% of CNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of CNA. Below is a chart showing CNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 12,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) saw options trading volume of 972 contracts, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares or approximately 65% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.87 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.87 strike highlighted in orange:

