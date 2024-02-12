Notable Monday Option Activity: CNA, ZS, UVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA), where a total volume of 1,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 158,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.8% of CNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of CNA. Below is a chart showing CNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 12,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) saw options trading volume of 972 contracts, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares or approximately 65% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.87 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.87 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNA options, ZS options, or UVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MPB Options Chain
HGSD Videos
NSSC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.