Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, NVDA, KTOS

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 605,921 contracts, representing approximately 60.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 27,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 10,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
