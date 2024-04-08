News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, NVDA, KTOS

April 08, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 3,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 268,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2820 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2820 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 605,921 contracts, representing approximately 60.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 27,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 10,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

