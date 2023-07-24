Notable Monday Option Activity: CLX, ADBE, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 4,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 471,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 933,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,400 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 14,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

