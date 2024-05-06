Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, AMR, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 26,605 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 3,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,100 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 198,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 46,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 5,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, AMR options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

