CAVA

Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, AMR, AI

May 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

May 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 26,605 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,100 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 198,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 46,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 5,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, AMR options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
