Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, AMR, AI

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 198,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 46,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 5,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, AMR options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPAQ
PRU Videos
Funds Holding DMB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.