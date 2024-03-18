Notable Monday Option Activity: CART, H, AMRK

Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) options are showing a volume of 4,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,100 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) saw options trading volume of 1,212 contracts, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CART options, H options, or AMRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ESM shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of SSY
CGNT Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.