Notable Monday Option Activity: CART, H, AMRK

March 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART), where a total of 29,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 13,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) options are showing a volume of 4,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,100 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) saw options trading volume of 1,212 contracts, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

