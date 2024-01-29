Notable Monday Option Activity: CAL, AAP, VIAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), where a total volume of 2,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 240,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.4% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 11,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viavi Solutions Inc (Symbol: VIAV) options are showing a volume of 11,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of VIAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,200 underlying shares of VIAV. Below is a chart showing VIAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

