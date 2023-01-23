Notable Monday Option Activity: CAKE, FSLY, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), where a total of 5,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 578,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of CAKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 981,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of CAKE. Below is a chart showing CAKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 17,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 6,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,600 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 38,450 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 5,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
