Notable Monday Option Activity: BL, BLK, SGRY

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,464 contracts, representing approximately 346,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:
And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) options are showing a volume of 6,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 693,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
