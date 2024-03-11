Notable Monday Option Activity: BL, BLK, SGRY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total of 6,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 671,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 3,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,300 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,464 contracts, representing approximately 346,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) options are showing a volume of 6,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 693,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

