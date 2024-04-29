Notable Monday Option Activity: AXP, ZM, CMTG

News & Insights

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 17,635 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 14,301 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG) saw options trading volume of 1,181 contracts, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of CMTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of CMTG. Below is a chart showing CMTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

