Notable Monday Option Activity: AXP, ZM, CMTG

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 14,301 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG) saw options trading volume of 1,181 contracts, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of CMTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of CMTG. Below is a chart showing CMTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
