Notable Monday Option Activity: AXP, NBR, NAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 14,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 975 contracts, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares or approximately 42% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) saw options trading volume of 12,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

