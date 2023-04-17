Notable Monday Option Activity: AXP, NBR, NAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 14,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 975 contracts, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares or approximately 42% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) saw options trading volume of 12,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, NBR options, or NAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PTRY Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WBAT
LYTS Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.