Notable Monday Option Activity: AVGO, NKE, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 19,708 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 57,032 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 76.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 10,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 433,611 contracts, representing approximately 43.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 28,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, NKE options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

