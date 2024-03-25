News & Insights

Markets
ATXS

Notable Monday Option Activity: ATXS, UWMC, SMTC

March 25, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astria Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ATXS), where a total volume of 5,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 535,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of ATXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares of ATXS. Below is a chart showing ATXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) options are showing a volume of 6,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 688,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) saw options trading volume of 4,600 contracts, representing approximately 460,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ATXS options, UWMC options, or SMTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Utilities Stocks
 Carnival YTD Return
 RL shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATXS
UWMC
SMTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.