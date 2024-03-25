Notable Monday Option Activity: ATXS, UWMC, SMTC

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) options are showing a volume of 6,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 688,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) saw options trading volume of 4,600 contracts, representing approximately 460,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
