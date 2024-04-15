Notable Monday Option Activity: ASPN, LZB, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN), where a total of 4,622 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 462,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 724,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) saw options trading volume of 3,037 contracts, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 242,735 contracts, representing approximately 24.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 20,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASPN options, LZB options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

