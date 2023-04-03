Notable Monday Option Activity: ASO, AI, ISEE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 13,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 3,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 127,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 8,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,800 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 13,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,100 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
