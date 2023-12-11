News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, GS, LNTH

December 11, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 461,992 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 24,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 17,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) saw options trading volume of 6,770 contracts, representing approximately 677,000 underlying shares or approximately 87% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

