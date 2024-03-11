Notable Monday Option Activity: AMR, ANF, JELD

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 18,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
And JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) saw options trading volume of 4,196 contracts, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of JELD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of JELD. Below is a chart showing JELD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMR options, ANF options, or JELD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INFL
SCRI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.