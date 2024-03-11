Notable Monday Option Activity: AMR, ANF, JELD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 2,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 226,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.8% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 18,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) saw options trading volume of 4,196 contracts, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of JELD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of JELD. Below is a chart showing JELD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

