Notable Monday Option Activity: AMEH, NSSC, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 3,768 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 376,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 257.4% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) saw options trading volume of 4,905 contracts, representing approximately 490,500 underlying shares or approximately 202.4% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 24,867 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 166.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMEH options, NSSC options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding IMS
Funds Holding LMNR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VEDU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.