Notable Monday Option Activity: AMEH, NSSC, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 3,768 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 376,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 257.4% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) saw options trading volume of 4,905 contracts, representing approximately 490,500 underlying shares or approximately 202.4% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 24,867 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 166.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMEH options, NSSC options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.