Notable Monday Option Activity: ALGM, URGN, NEXT

UroGen Pharma Ltd (Symbol: URGN) saw options trading volume of 1,521 contracts, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares or approximately 55% of URGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of URGN. Below is a chart showing URGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 6,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 686,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
