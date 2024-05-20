News & Insights

Markets

Notable Monday Option Activity: ALGM, URGN, NEXT

May 20, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total of 10,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

UroGen Pharma Ltd (Symbol: URGN) saw options trading volume of 1,521 contracts, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares or approximately 55% of URGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of URGN. Below is a chart showing URGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 6,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 686,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALGM options, URGN options, or NEXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 OSW shares outstanding history
 THBR Videos
 USPH Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

URGN
NEXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.