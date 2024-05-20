Notable Monday Option Activity: ALGM, URGN, NEXT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total of 10,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 9,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UroGen Pharma Ltd (Symbol: URGN) saw options trading volume of 1,521 contracts, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares or approximately 55% of URGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of URGN. Below is a chart showing URGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 6,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 686,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

