Notable Monday Option Activity: AKRO, VSCO, THO

Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 13,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 2,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
