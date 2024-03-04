Notable Monday Option Activity: AKRO, VSCO, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO), where a total of 9,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 970,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 1,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,200 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 13,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 2,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKRO options, VSCO options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.