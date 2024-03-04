News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: AKRO, VSCO, THO

March 04, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO), where a total of 9,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 970,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,200 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 13,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 2,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
