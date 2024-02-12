News & Insights

Markets
ADSK

Notable Monday Option Activity: ADSK, ETNB, CPRI

February 12, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 9,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 983,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB) saw options trading volume of 10,237 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of ETNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,100 underlying shares of ETNB. Below is a chart showing ETNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 11,502 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, ETNB options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AG Dividend History
 CHXF Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADSK
ETNB
CPRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.