Notable Monday Option Activity: ADSK, ETNB, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 9,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 983,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB) saw options trading volume of 10,237 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of ETNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,100 underlying shares of ETNB. Below is a chart showing ETNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 11,502 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

