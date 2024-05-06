News & Insights

Markets
ADBE

Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, AMD, AXON

May 06, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 23,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 379,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 31,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, AMD options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
 SRCE Dividend Growth Rate
 ETFs Holding NTAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
AMD
AXON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.