Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, AMD, AXON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 23,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 379,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 31,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

