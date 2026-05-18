Markets
ZS

Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, ASTS, LLY

May 18, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 24,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 172,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 28,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, ASTS options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks
 Host Hotels and Resorts Technical Analysis
 Preferred Stock Screener

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks-> Host Hotels and Resorts Technical Analysis-> Preferred Stock Screener-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZS
ASTS
LLY

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