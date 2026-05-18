Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, ASTS, LLY

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 172,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 28,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, ASTS options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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